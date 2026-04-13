Below-normal rains expected in India this Monsoon season

IMD says rainfall in India likely to be 92% of long-period average

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 05:03 PM IST
monsoonThe country will this year likely see below-average monsoon rains for the first time in three years. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India is likely to record below-normal rains this Monsoon season. The India Meterological Department (IMD) predicted the rainfall in India to be 92 per cent of the long-period average.

The country will likely see below-average monsoon rains for the first time in three years in 2026, according to a Reuters report, raising concerns over farm output, growth and overall inflation even as a war rages in West Asia.

The ‌monsoon typically arrives over Kerala around June 1 and retreats by mid-September.

The IMD defines normal rainfall as between 96 per cent ​and 104 per cent of ⁠a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for ‌the ⁠four-month season.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 13: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments