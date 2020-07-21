IMD rolls out impact-based forecast for north and northeast India

Last month, Mumbai and its suburbs were the first in the country to be covered by such a forecast. Mumbai sees frequent flooding after heavy rainfall every year, crippling normal life and travel. (Representational) Last month, Mumbai and its suburbs were the first in the country to be covered by such a forecast. Mumbai sees frequent flooding after heavy rainfall every year, crippling normal life and travel. (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started issuing impact-based weather forecasts over north and northeast regions of the country.

Along with the regular predictions and warnings issued ahead of a severe weather event, like heavy rainfall, IMD’s impact-based forecast mentions the outcome of such an event. This is given for a specific region or location depending on its topography and other parameters. This is aimed at guiding the local administration in planning and initiating mitigation measures and actions well within time.



The impact forecasts come in a colour-coded format, associated with risk levels and suggested actions. It starts with ‘Very low risk’ meaning ‘No action’, and is indicated in Green,‘Low risk’ signals ‘Be updated’ and is indicated in yellow ; ‘Medium risk’ suggests ‘Be prepared’ and is given in orange, and ‘High risk’ signals ‘Take action’ and is given in red.

According to the IMD, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three to four days. The forecast issued on Tuesday mentioned the impact of the rain: ‘The intense spell over Bihar and Northeast India may accentuate existing flood conditions and lead to landslides in some areas of northeastern states, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.’

Heavy rainfall is forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Uttarakhand on July 22. The rainfall could trigger landslides and mudslides over Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

