IMD red alert for rain sounded in parts of Goa, Maharashtra

After 23 days, the southwest monsoon returned in full vigour on Monday as it made some progress. The IMD in its statement on Monday said, “Such type of failure by numerical models in prediction of monsoon advance over Delhi is rare and uncommon.”

The IMD has placed Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on red alert (take action) on Tuesday with a possibility of very heavy rain. For the next five days, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) in Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.

Very heavy rain (lasting for 24 hours till 8.30 am) lashed Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan with some of these events recorded at Murud (348 mm), Dharamshala (AWS) (184 mm), Harnai (164 mm), Parbhani (161 mm), Palampur (155 mm), Jammu city (151 mm), Samba (114 mm), Karwar (106 mm), Ahmedabad and Nainital (76 mm), Jaipur airport (69 mm) and Dehradun (53 mm).

In its latest progress, the monsoon covered most of Rajasthan and Punjab, some parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Aligarh, Karnal and Ganganagar.

Presently, there are favourable conditions for the monsoon to remain active over most parts of the country. Lightning and thunderstorms are forecast over Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, among other regions till July 16.