IMD to strengthen radar network over Maharashtra, plans new doppler units at Ratnagiri and Vengurla

The modernisation and upgrade of existing radars are ongoing and the IMD plans to have a network of 55 doppler radars.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will install seven new doppler radars in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, this year.

Doppler radars of varying frequencies — S-band, C-band and X-band — are commonly used by the IMD to detect and track the movement of weather systems, cloud bands and gauge rainfall over its coverage area of about 500 km. The radars guide meteorologists, particularly in times of extreme weather events like cyclones and associated heavy rainfall.

With the radar observations, updated every 10 minutes, forecasters can follow the development of weather systems as well as their varying intensities, and accordingly predict weather events and their impact.

During the next couple of months, four X-band and one C-band radar will be deployed over Mumbai. “In addition, Ratnagiri will get a new C-band and Vengurla will get an X-band radar, each of which will operate for multiple purposes,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD.

An X-band radar is used to detect thunderstorms and lightning whereas C-band guides at the time of cyclone tracking.

India’s east coast, which is frequently affected by the cyclones formed in the Bay of Bengal, has radars operational at eight locations — Kolkata, Paradip, Gopalpur, Vishakhapatnam, Machilipatanam, Sriharikota, Karaikal and Chennai.

Along the west coast, there are radars at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Goa and Mumbai. Other radars are operating from Srinagar, Patiala, Kufri, Delhi, Mukteshwar, Jaipur, Bhuj, Lucknow, Patna, Mohanbar, Agartala, Sohra, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Nagpur.

“The radars can oversee an area of up to 500 km, with effective range of up to 250 km,” added Mohapatra.

The modernisation and upgrade of existing radars are ongoing and the IMD plans to have a network of 55 doppler radars. The Chennai radar, which is presently defunct, will be upgraded soon, said Met officials.