IMD forecasts rain in peninsular, Northeast India; thundersqualls likely to hit multiple states

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of peninsular India on Friday and other areas, including Northeast India, in the next few days. The conditions are likely to persist for several days.

The agency has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from May 29 to 31. Kerala and Mahe are also expected to experience similar conditions on May 29 and during June 1 to 3. Lakshadweep may receive heavy rainfall from June 1 to 3 as well.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over Interior Karnataka from May 29 to 30, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Telangana from May 29 to June 1.