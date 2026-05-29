IMD forecasts rain in peninsular, Northeast India; thundersqualls likely to hit multiple states

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The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of peninsular India on Friday and other areas, including Northeast India, in the next few days. The conditions are likely to persist for several days.
The agency has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from May 29 to 31. Kerala and Mahe are also expected to experience similar conditions on May 29 and during June 1 to 3. Lakshadweep may receive heavy rainfall from June 1 to 3 as well.
IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over Interior Karnataka from May 29 to 30, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Telangana from May 29 to June 1.
North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness thundersqualls.
Northeast Indian states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated places from May 31 to June 3. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya may experience the same from June 1 to 3.
The weather bureau noted that conditions are favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, and parts of central Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days.
Thundersqualls are also expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha on Friday. Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall over two days, from May 29 to 30. There are chances of Bihar witnessing rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 29 to May 31.
Parts of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Friday.
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