IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kolkata for next 2 days; 4 dead, 19 injured due to lightning in Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lighting in West Bengal besides other states across India. The MeT department has also said that Kolkata is likely to be lashed by torrential rain for the next two days. Several areas of the state have been waterlogged. The incessant rainfall has also affected flight movements and railway services in the state.

On Friday, at least four persons were killed and 19 others, were injured after lightning struck them amid heavy rain in the state.

“Four persons were killed and 19 others, including four Bangladesh nationals, were injured on Friday after lightning struck them amid heavy rain in different parts of the city and West Bengal. Two deaths due to lightning-related incidents were reported from the metropolis, and an equal number from Purulia district. While 16 people were injured because of lightning strikes in Kolkata, Purulia district accounted for three more,” PTI quoted the state’s Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan, as saying.

“One of the deceased has been identified as Subir Pal (34), who was on a visit to the iconic monument along with his wife and two-year-old daughter to celebrate the latter’s birthday when lightning struck them, he added.

The incident happened around 3.45 pm when they were waiting outside the south gate of Victoria Memorial. Pal was rushed to the nearby state-run SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On the other hand, Aparna Mondal, 52, suffered a cardiac arrest after lightning struck close to her house. Sixteen others, who were standing under trees near the south gate of the monument were injured due to lightning strike.

Khan said that Paul’s wife, two-year-old daughter and the rest are being treated at SSKM Hospital.

The MeT Department on Friday forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning in south Bengal till Sunday. “A cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level lies over West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over West Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours,” the IMD has said.

The metropolis received 99 mm rainfall between 2.30PM and 5.30PM on Friday, the Met Office said.