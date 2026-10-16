IMD issues heavy rain alert for Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana till October 22

Several parts of South India are likely to see widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Karnataka are expected to receive rainfall of varying intensity between October 16 and October 22. Some areas may also experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, while strong winds could affect coastal and interior districts.

“Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 16th–22nd October; North Interior Karnataka on 19th October,” the IMD said.