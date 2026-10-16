IMD issues heavy rain alert for Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana till October 22

Several parts of South India are likely to see widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Karnataka are expected to receive rainfall of varying intensity between October 16 and October 22. Some areas may also experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, while strong winds could affect coastal and interior districts.
“Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 16th–22nd October; North Interior Karnataka on 19th October,” the IMD said.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Rain and thunderstorms likely
The Northeast Monsoon has set in over Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with the IMD forecasting normal rainfall across the state during the season.
Regional Meteorological Centre Director V R Durai, while addressing a press conference, said that in the last 24 hours, widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy showers were recorded across Tamil Nadu.
“Thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain are likely over the Western Ghats and adjoining interior districts, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Tiruvannamalai over the next two days,” he said.
During this period, the official said that Chennai and its neighbourhood are likely to receive moderate rain.
The official dismissed social media claims warning of imminent cloudbursts and severe deluge, stressing that weather conditions are dynamic and heavy rainfall spells cannot be predicted months in advance.
“Models rely on initial atmospheric conditions. It is scientifically not possible to predict extreme rainfall of 50 cm or 90 cm a month or two ahead. Our seven-day forecast has warned of heavy rain, but no extremely heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the coming week,” he noted.
Bengaluru and Karnataka: Showers across interior and coastal regions
Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka may experience intermittent rainfall.
The IMD bulletin forecasts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka on October 16–22, while south interior Karnataka is likely to receive similar rainfall on October 16–18.
“Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over North Interior Karnataka during 16th–18th October and during 20th–22nd October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during 16th–22nd October,” the IMD said.