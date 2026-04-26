Relief from heatwave: Western disturbance likely to bring rain from April 28, IMD says

The bulletin said heatwave conditions will abate after April 28 as cloud cover and precipitation lower daytime temperatures.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 26, 2026 10:24 PM IST
heatwaveHeatwave conditions will persist over isolated pockets till April 27 (ANI Video Grab)
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A western disturbance is set to bring thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across parts of western and northern India from April 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, bringing a temporary but welcome break from the heatwave.

The system will trigger rainfall at isolated places, with wind speeds of 30–40 kmph on April 28, increasing to 40–50 kmph on April 29. Thunderstorm activity will likely continue till at least May 2. The department said temperatures will fall by 3–5 degrees celsius as rainfall activity increases.

Heatwave conditions will persist over isolated pockets till April 27, with warm night conditions continuing in parts of the plains.

IMD forecast

According to the latest all-India weather bulletin, a western disturbance will influence northwest India from April 28, bringing thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds. Rainfall activity will increase across the region, while parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh may see dry weather in the initial phase.

The bulletin said heatwave conditions will abate after April 28 as cloud cover and precipitation lower daytime temperatures. Thunderstorm activity will cover both eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh, along with adjoining areas of north India, till May 2.

Heatwave conditions

Before the change, heatwave conditions continued across large parts of north India on Sunday. Several locations in Uttar Pradesh recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius, with Banda and Prayagraj among the hottest. Mercury rose to 43 degrees Celsius in Lucknow, above normal levels.

Rajasthan also recorded high temperatures, with Barmer and Jaisalmer at 46 degrees Celsius and several cities above the 44-degree mark. The department said heatwave conditions will continue over the next two days.

What to do during a heatwave

  • Keep yourself hydrated
  • Avoid direct sun (12–4pm)
  • Wear light, loose cotton clothes
  • Stay indoors when possible

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