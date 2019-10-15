IMD: Monsoon withdrawal begins in Maharashtra

As the southwest monsoon withdrew from nearly half of Maharashtra on Monday, districts along north Konkan, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and entire Vidarbha — Nandurbar, Dhule,Jalgaon, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Washim, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli —experienced dry weather conditions.

Monsoon is yet to withdraw from Pune and the southern districts of the state. Officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) have said that the further retreat is expected within 48 hours.

On Monday, the monsoon also withdrew from Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.