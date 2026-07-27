Monsoon revives: IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall across eastern, central India

The southwest monsoon has regained momentum after a prolonged lull. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall over large parts of eastern, central and northwestern India over the coming days as a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify.
The depression, centred over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Sunday morning, is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours. It is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around forenoon or noon on Monday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on July 26 and 27. Similar conditions are expected over Chhattisgarh on July 27. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on July 27, according to the IMD.
The weather office has forecast an active spell of rain across much of the country over the next week. Wet weather is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and several northeastern states between July 26 and August 1.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely across several parts of the country. Squally winds are expected over the Bay of Bengal, while sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough.
An “intense rain” warning has been issued till July 30 for Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the eastern and western parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. More than 10 states are expected to witness heavy rainfall as the monsoon becomes active again.
During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on July 26, Jagatsinghpur in Odisha recorded 330 mm (33 cm) of rainfall. Very heavy rain was also reported from parts of Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region and Coastal Karnataka, the IMD said.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the northwest Bay of Bengal and along the Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts till July 29. Local administrations have ordered schools to remain closed in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday.