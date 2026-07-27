Monsoon revives: IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall across eastern, central India

It is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around forenoon or noon on Monday. (File)

The southwest monsoon has regained momentum after a prolonged lull. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall over large parts of eastern, central and northwestern India over the coming days as a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify.

The depression, centred over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Sunday morning, is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours. It is likely to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around forenoon or noon on Monday.