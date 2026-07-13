Week-long rain break in most parts of country

On Sunday, many areas in Meghalaya recorded extremely heavy rain. The Met department has forecast similar intense spells over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram until Wednesday.

Written by: Anjali Marar
1 min readBengaluruUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 04:44 AM IST
Make us preferred source on Google

With nationwide rain deficit down to 15% in July from 40% in June, the monsoon rainfall will take a week-long break from major parts of the country, including the south peninsula, northwest and central India regions, the IMD said on Sunday.

On the other hand, with fresh cyclonic circulation expected over the north Bay of Bengal region and adjoining Bangladesh around July 14, east and northeast India brace for heightened rainfall the week ahead. “The impact of this system will remain limited to eastern and northeastern India regions,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read | El Niño could become strongest since 1950: What it means for India

On Sunday, many areas in Meghalaya recorded extremely heavy rain. The Met department has forecast similar intense spells over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram until Wednesday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments