Normal rainfall likely during monsoon season: IMD

Most parts of India will receive normal rainfall during the monsoon season this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced in its first Long Range Forecast released on Thursday. Monsoon rains are expected to be 99 per cent of the long-term average, IMD said in a statement.

While most parts of northern and central India will receive a normal to above normal seasonal rainfall, below normal rainfall is likely over parts of Northeast and Northwest India as well as the southern parts of the Southern peninsula, IMD said.

India’s four-month rainfall season generally begins on June 1, with the onset of the monsoon in Kerala. The monsoon is crucial, as it provides nearly 70 per cent of the rain needed by farmers.