IMD: Monsoon finally arrives in Pune; may cover entire Maharashtra today

Two days of overcast, humid conditions and swollen clouds finally gave way for light to moderate showers in Pune on Monday.

Residents welcomed the first showers of the season and were seen seeking some quick cover during afternoon hours when it rained in most parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), over 90 per cent of Maharashtra has now been covered by the monsoon after a rather slow-progressing stage experienced until last week. Strong monsoon winds are likely to prevail between June 25 and June 28, making the further advancement of monsoon swifter.

“The monsoon needs to now cover only 7 per cent of area of Maharashtra, mostly around north Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan. The monsoon will cover the entire state by June 25,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

While heavy showers hit parts of Lohegaon (63mm) and adjoining areas, rainfall was recorded in Pune city between 8 am and 5.30 pm.

Other cities that received rainfall on Monday include Mahabaleshwar (18 mm), Malegaon (17 mm), Nashik (16 mm), Parbhani (6 mm) and Jalgaon (2 mm).

The eastern branch of the monsoon appears to be stronger as it covered some parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday while furthering to some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

As on June 24, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) traced Alibaug, Malegaon, Mandla, Sultanpur, Kheri, Mukteshwar with further advancements into Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand expected by June 26. As per the latest forecast, light to moderate showers are expected over Pune and neighbouring areas till the end of the month, said an IMD official. Meanwhile, monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai within the next 24 hours.

“Monsoon has arrived in the North Konkan regions and Madhya Maharashtra up to Alibaug, located south of Mumbai, and we expect adequate rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours… Even though Mumbai has seen some showers, it is not enough for us to declare the arrival of rains,” Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist with the IMD, told The Indian Express.