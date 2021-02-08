IMD: Light rain or snow for 48 hours over Chamoli

A helicopter conducts an aerial survey after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. (REUTERS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light-intensity rain or snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Sunday, a massive glacial burst led to immense flooding of the Alaknanda river. As it flowed, the swollen river destroyed everything on its path, besides causing damage to the underconstruction works of Rishiganga dam and houses along the banks.

“Under the influence of a stream of western disturbance, light-intensity rain or snowfall (upto 15.5mm in 24 hours) is likely to occur over the northern regions of Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening. It will continue till Wednesday forenoon,” said the IMD’s special forecast, issued on Sunday.

However, there is no weather forecast for Tapovan and Joshimath areas for the next five days. The underconstruction dam is located in Tapovan where rescue operations are on since Sunday afternoon.

Largely, dry weather will dominate the region over Joshimath. The minimum temperature here will hover between 0 degree Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius till Thursday, whereas the day temperature will range between 8 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, the forecast added.

Normal weather will return to Chamoli district from February 11, IMD officials said