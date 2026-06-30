After June deficit, July to see below-normal rainfall too: IMD

The first week of July is likely to bring fairly widespread rains in most parts of the country, it said. (File)

While June recorded a 40 per cent rainfall deficit, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said rainfall in the month of July was also expected to be below normal, less than 94 per cent of the long period average.

The IMD had predicted 92 per cent rainfall for June, but the month brought in just about 60 per cent of normal rains, making it the fifth driest June since 1901 — the year from which rainfall records are available in India. The shortfall in June has put a question mark over the rainfall prediction for the entire monsoon season.

In May, the IMD had said that under the influence of a developing El Nino phase in the Pacific region, the four-month monsoon season starting in June was expected to bring less than normal rainfall. It had said rainfall during this period was likely to be only 90 per cent of the long-period average. The prediction had assessed that the second half of the monsoon, the months of August and September, could be impacted by El Nino, but the first two months would be largely unaffected. The rainfall deficit in June could force the IMD to re-examine its assessment for the season.