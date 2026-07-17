IMD: Dry conditions to prevail in most parts until month end

Dry conditions will prevail over large parts of the country for the remaining days of July, except for the east and northeast regions where rainfall will continue, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

“Overall, rainfall activity is likely to be normal to above normal over most parts of east and northeast India and below normal over the remaining parts of the country during July 16-22. Normal rainfall is likely over central India during July 22-29,” the IMD said in its weekly forecast.

The IMD had forecast below-normal rainfall (about 94 per cent of the long period average) over the country during July. At the end of the first half of the month, the country’s rainfall deficit stood at 8 per cent. With the rainfall having taken a break since July 9 over most parts of the country, the country-wide seasonal deficit has slipped to 24 per cent.