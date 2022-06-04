scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Heatwave conditions likely in Northwest, Central India in next 2-3 days: IMD

The national capital is likely to witness clear skies in the day and heatwave conditions are expected at a few places, the weather office said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2022 5:22:51 pm
A man splashes water on a hot summer day in Ajmer on Thursday. (PTI)

Parts of Northwest, Central and East India will be experiencing heatwave conditions in the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.

“Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated places over Rajasthan, Jammu Division, Himachal, Uttarakhand, south Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi on June 4 and 5. Similar conditions will also prevail over Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh from June 4-6 and over southern Uttar Pradesh  and north Madhya Pradesh from June 4-8.

National capital Delhi witnessed thunderstorm along with rainfall over the past few days that provided relief amid a scorching May which saw temperatures hovering around 40 degrees.

Delhi is likely to witness clear skies in the day and heatwave conditions are expected at a few places, the weather office informed. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave, at isolated places in the capital. The mercury may rise to 44 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, it added.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

(With inputs from PTI)

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement