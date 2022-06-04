Heatwave conditions likely in Northwest, Central India in next 2-3 days: IMD

Parts of Northwest, Central and East India will be experiencing heatwave conditions in the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.

“Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated places over Rajasthan, Jammu Division, Himachal, Uttarakhand, south Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi on June 4 and 5. Similar conditions will also prevail over Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh from June 4-6 and over southern Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh from June 4-8.

National capital Delhi witnessed thunderstorm along with rainfall over the past few days that provided relief amid a scorching May which saw temperatures hovering around 40 degrees.

Delhi is likely to witness clear skies in the day and heatwave conditions are expected at a few places, the weather office informed. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave, at isolated places in the capital. The mercury may rise to 44 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, it added.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

(With inputs from PTI)