IMD predicts heavy rainfall over north, east India over next four days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast heavy rainfall activity over north and east India over the next four days.

Although the low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh has become less prominent, the associated cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood persists, said the weather department. Another cyclonic circulation, that lies over North Bay of Bengal, is likely to result in formation of a low pressure area there and in its neighbourhood around July 28.

Under the influence of these two systems, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till July 29 and its intensity will reduce thereafter, said the Met office.

According to its prediction, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27, 28 and 29 and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on July 27.

Police personnel on a road that was blocked after a landslide at Batseri of Sangla valley in Kinnaur district, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Nine people died and 3 were injured in the landslide. (PTI Photo)

An enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over east and adjoining central India including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from July 27.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely over Konkan, Goa, the ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next three days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the area from July 29.

The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 30 at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa while heavy rainfall was predicted at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Gujarat region.

Jabalpur: Devotees offer prayers at the flood affected Narmada temple on the first Monday of Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, in Jabalpur, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh

With most parts of the state experiencing rain for the past few days, the IMD on Monday issued an ‘orange’ alert for the fourth consecutive day, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh. The alert is valid till Tuesday morning. The alert is for heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms along with lightning in isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Tikamgarh, said PK Saha, IMD’s Bhopal office.

Maharashtra

The death toll in landslides, floods and other rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 164 today after 11 more bodies were recovered in Raigad and two each in Wardha and Akola. At least 56 people have been injured and 100 people are still missing, the state government said. So far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas and shifted to safer places, the government said in a statement.

Rescue operation being carried out at a flood affected area in Kohlapur district, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Among those who have died, 71 are from Raigad district, 41 from Satara, 21 from Ratnagiri, 12 from Thane, seven from Kolhapur, four from Mumbai and two each from Sindhudurg, Pune, Wardha and Akola.

The Raigad district administration called off the search operations for 31 people who went missing in rain-ravaged Taliye village after a massive landslide. District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari said they will be declared dead following due process. So far, 53 people have died in the village and five are injured.

NDRF continuous rescue operation at the site after several people died in a landslide at Taliye village in Raigad district, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, light to moderate thundershowers occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Rainfall was reported from Chitrakoot, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Jhansi districts, the IMD said.