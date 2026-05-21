Banda hottest in country again, IMD puts Uttar Pradesh on ‘red alert’ for next 3 days

The IMD said hot and humid western winds are likely to be over the south part of Uttar Pradesh with moist winds from the eastern side likely to enter the northern part of the state and some parts of Manipur too. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district again emerged as the hottest in India, recording 47.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday as several states were battered by blistering heat.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for Uttar Pradesh over the next three days. The weather body expects the severity to slightly decrease over the next week and has issued an orange alert after tracking the possibility of high heatwave conditions and possible hotter night conditions at isolated places across the state over the next week.

A red warning is the highest level of weather alert, meaning “take action”.

What’s causing high temperatures?