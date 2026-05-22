Banda hits 47.6°C as IMD red alert covers six states; Kerala braces for very heavy rain

The weather office said Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 47.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across large parts of northwest, central and east India over the next six to seven days, even as heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of southern and northeastern states.

According to the IMD, severe heatwave conditions are expected over eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, and parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi over the coming week. Heatwave conditions are also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The weather office said Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 47.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Temperatures across several regions in northwest, central and peninsular India remained in the 40-47°C range.