IMD warns of severe heatwave across Rajasthan, Delhi and UP until May 19

Large parts of Northwest India, especially Rajasthan, are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions till May 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday.

IMD has also forecast severe heatwave conditions over East and West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till Friday. Heatwave conditions are also expected to continue over Western Madhya Pradesh till May 17 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 17 and 19.

Central India is also expected to witness another heatwave. Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and parts of Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to remain under heatwave conditions till May 19, while Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat may continue to experience extreme heat till Thursday.