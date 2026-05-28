Relief from extreme heatwave in North India likely on May 29

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that severe heat is likely to persist in several states in north and central India till at least Friday. Heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated areas of Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.
Severe heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Rajasthan. Hot and humid weather conditions are likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
On May 27, heatwave conditions continued in large parts of north and central India including severe heatwaves in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while heatwave conditions prevailed at many places across West Rajasthan and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Isolated areas in Vidarbha, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh also witnessed heatwave conditions.
Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country at 48.2 degrees celsius, on May 27. IMD said maximum temperatures between 43 and 47 degrees celsius were recorded in parts of northwest, central and peninsular India on Tuesday.
The weather department said that the temperatures are expected to gradually fall by 6 to 8 degrees celsius between May 28 and May 30, before rising again by 4 to 6 degrees celsius between May 31 and June 2.
The IMD said heatwave conditions may continue on May 29 in parts of East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and West Rajasthan, while hot and humid weather is likely to persist in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Hot and humid weather is also likely to continue in Odisha on May 30 and May 31.
In central India, maximum temperatures are expected to gradually fall by 3 to 5 degrees celsius between May 28 and June 2. East India is also likely to see a gradual fall of 2 to 4 degrees celsius during the same period.
The IMD said south peninsular India may not see any major change till May 29, after which temperatures could fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius between May 30 and June 2.
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