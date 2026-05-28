Relief from extreme heatwave in North India likely on May 29

IMD has warned that severe heatwave conditions will continue across several parts of north and central India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures remaining dangerously high over the next 24 hours before a gradual fall is expected later this week. (ANI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that severe heat is likely to persist in several states in north and central India till at least Friday. Heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated areas of Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.

Severe heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Rajasthan. Hot and humid weather conditions are likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Highest maximum temperature recorded in Sri Ganganagar

On May 27, heatwave conditions continued in large parts of north and central India including severe heatwaves in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while heatwave conditions prevailed at many places across West Rajasthan and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Isolated areas in Vidarbha, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh also witnessed heatwave conditions.