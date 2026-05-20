Red alerts and 45°C highs: India braces for severe heatwave as Health Ministry issues survival guide

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning across several parts of the country, cautioning that maximum temperatures could rise up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with dry and hot conditions persisting for a week.
In view of such extreme weather conditions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in coordination with the Ministry of Ayush this week issued a comprehensive public health advisory.
The advisory recommends that citizens hydrate themselves adequately, avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, use light cotton clothing, and consume seasonal fruits and fluids that are rich in electrolytes.
According to the IMD, parts of North-West and Central India are likely to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions this week.
Currently, a ‘red’ alert is in place in many districts of Uttar Pradesh for heatwave and severe heatwave conditions, the IMD forecast stated. These include: Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Fatehpur, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, and Prayagraj.
A severe heatwave warning has also been issued for the next three days for several parts of eastern Maharashtra. The temperatures would remain on the higher side for the next week, and Vidarbha may remain under severe heatwave conditions, meteorological expert Shrikant predicted, news agency ANI reported. The Central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra have also been put under heatwave warnings,
Apart from these, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also likely to witness heatwave conditions, according to IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav. In western Rajasthan and western UP, a ‘warm night’ warning has been issued, followed by an ‘orange alert’, the scientist shared with ANI. Madhya Pradesh will also witness severe heatwave conditions, for which an ‘orange alert’ is in place, he added.
Humid conditions are also likely to prevail across eastern and southern regions of the country. “In Odisha, hot and humid weather conditions are expected over the next 3-4 days. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, heatwave conditions may arise in the next 3-4 days,” IMD forecasted.
An ‘orange alert’ is in place for Delhi for the next two days.
#WATCH | Delhi is witnessing heatwave conditions with the maximum temperatures ranging between 44 and 45 degrees Celcius today.
Visuals from India Gate pic.twitter.com/qXZHUdiceI
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026
Temperatures in Delhi are expected to rise further, and will remain between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius. Over the next three days, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees, Shrivastav told ANI, adding that isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in the national Capital.
Public health advisory
Citing that extreme temperatures can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, especially when engaged in outdoor activities and travel, the IMD has advised citizens to drink water regularly, avoid venturing outdoors between 12 pm and 4 pm, wear loose and light-coloured cotton clothing, and consume water-rich fruits.
For vulnerable populations: The IMD also warned that children, elderly people and outdoor workers required extra care during such intense heat conditions.
Infants, pregnant women, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses such as heart disease and hypertension are also vulnerable during heatwave conditions, requiring special care and monitoring, the Health Ministry noted.
For workplaces, outdoors: The Ministry also suggested special precautions for workplaces, public gatherings, and outdoor activities. This includes provision of shaded rest areas, regular hydration breaks, acclimatization measures for workers, and awareness generation regarding symptoms of heat stress, according to a press release.
The advisory also incorporated traditional wellness and preventive measures from Ayush systems including Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, Unani and Homoeopathy for combating heatwave conditions, which includes:
Cause of heatwaves across India
The IMD, quoting a research paper, presented that the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) has influenced extreme temperature events across India, intensifying heat wave conditions during El Niño years.
El Niño years are characterised by long-lasting, more frequent, and more-intense heat waves across the country. They show increased temperature anomalies, with Northwest, Peninsular, and Central parts of India emerging as the most vulnerable regions to these extreme conditions.
During these years, the heatwaves are likely to prevail for a longer duration, and are spread widely, as compared to La Nina years, which experience comparatively cooler weather conditions.
Climate variability and global warming continue to be the primary reasons for intense temperature events, the paper stated.
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