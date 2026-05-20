Red alerts and 45°C highs: India braces for severe heatwave as Health Ministry issues survival guide

An 'orange alert' is in place for Delhi for the next two days. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning across several parts of the country, cautioning that maximum temperatures could rise up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with dry and hot conditions persisting for a week.

In view of such extreme weather conditions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in coordination with the Ministry of Ayush this week issued a comprehensive public health advisory.

The advisory recommends that citizens hydrate themselves adequately, avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, use light cotton clothing, and consume seasonal fruits and fluids that are rich in electrolytes.

Children bathe a goat to provide relief from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (PTI Photo) Children bathe a goat to provide relief from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Which places have a heatwave warning?

According to the IMD, parts of North-West and Central India are likely to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions this week.