IMD forecasts thunderstorm in Mumbai today

Dark clouds over Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Dark clouds over Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds, reaching 30-40 kmph speed, at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Thursday. It has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the three areas over the weekend.

Under the influence of Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra had experienced continuous pre-monsoon showers, even as the southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Maharashtra, especially in Marathwada, within the next two to three days.

The monsoon Wednesday advanced into more areas of Tamil Nadu. “Conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of monsoon into some parts of Goa and Maharashtra in next 48 hours,” the latest forecast issued by the IMD stated.

According to the revised monsoon onset dates released by the IMD, Maharashtra can expect rains from June 10 onwards.

As per the 48 hours forecast by IMD, Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky with a possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), meanwhile, continued to remain in the ‘good’ category (AQI 27) Wednesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd