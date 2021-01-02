IMD forecasts light rainfall over weekend

Minimum temperatures at other locations across the state include Bhuj at 8.6, Keshod at 9.2, Kandla Airport and Rajkot at 10.1, Kandla Port at 11.4. (Representational)

WHILE the state no longer reels under the cold wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a forecast of rainfall this weekend.

As other parts of the state will witness dry weather, light rainfall is expected in the district of South Gujarat including Dangs, Saba-rkantha, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Aravalli, Dahod and Narmada on Saturday followed by Panchma-hal, Anand, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod and Vadodara Sunday.

In the state, the lowest minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Naliya on Friday while the highest maximum temperature of 31.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Valsad.

Minimum temperatures at other locations across the state include Bhuj at 8.6, Keshod at 9.2, Kandla Airport and Rajkot at 10.1, Kandla Port at 11.4, Valsad at 11.5, Surendranagar, Deesa and Porbandar at 12, Amreli at 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Even as Ahmedabad witnessed a partly overcast weather on Friday, it recorded minimum temperature of 15-2.7 degree above normal-and maximum of 27.9 degree Celsius.