IMD forecasts heavy rain during Durga Puja in West Bengal

Within a fortnight, the second low-pressure system has developed in the Bay of Bengal and it will cause widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and the northeast till October 24.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said maximum intensity rain will be recorded in these regions on October 22 and 23.

A well-marked low-pressure system lay off the Andhra Pradesh coast, adjoining south Odisha, on Wednesday. “On Thursday, the system will intensify into a depression and head north-eastwards. It is expected to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh as a depression on the morning of October 24,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD.

In association with this weather system, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and squally wind conditions in north Odisha, West Bengal and the northeastern states.

It will be a wet Durga Puja for West Bengal as the Met office has predicted the heaviest rainfall on October 23, which is likely to continue till the forenoon of October 24. On these two days, entire northeast would also remain under the influence of the depression, which by then would be over Bangladesh.

With rough sea conditions expected to develop along north Bay of Bengal, the IMD has warned the fishermen community to stay away from venturing into the sea till October 24.

“On October 23 and 24, the wind speed could go up to 45-55 km/hour, gusting to 65 km/hour. Squally winds would prevail along north Bay of Bengal,” said Mohapatra.

