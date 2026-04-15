IMD forecasts heatwave in northwest, central and south India up to April 20

Over the last two days, many areas along the central India region have recorded high temperatures. Akola in Maharashtra recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius on Monday. So far, April has not seen significant pre-monsoon showers over southern and southwest India regions.

South peninsula, central and northwest India regions are bracing for heatwave conditions expected to last for the next one week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The MeT department declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature recorded over a location crosses 40 degrees Celsius (over the plains) or rises by 4.5 degrees Celsius from normal. The threshold temperature is 37 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius along the coast and over the hills, respectively.

The IMD said the heatwave spell across Telangana, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and western Rajasthan will persist till April 20. This is the season’s first widespread heatwave to affect the country. During the next few days, hot and humid conditions will prevail over these regions with day temperatures expected to remain 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal, the MeT department said.