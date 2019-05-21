IMD forecasts contrasting weather conditions in Gujarat, orange alert issued for tomorrow

Toggle Menu
Taking cognizance of this forecast, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued an orange alert for the city for Wednesday. The temperature is expected to reach 43 degree Celsius.

In the districts of North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha district rain and thundershower is predicted on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued an orange alert for Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light rain and thundershower very likely at isolated places, and on the other hand, heat wave conditions are also predicted on the same day in other districts.

In the districts of North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha district rain and thundershower is predicted on Wednesday. On the same day, heat wave conditions are very likely to be witnessed at isolated pockets in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Surat and Valsad.

As per the IMD forecast, the heat wave is expected to continue in Surat and Valsad for Thursday, on the counting day, as well.

Also, for the next five days, dry weather is very likely to be recorded in all the districts of South Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch, remaining districts of North Gujarat region and in Diu, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.

On Tuesday, Kandla airport recorded the highest temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius in Gujarat. Gandhinagar was the second hottest with 42.6 followed by Amreli at 42.5, Surendranagar 42.3, Surat 42, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad 41.9, Vadodara 41.8, Rajkot 41, Deesa 40.4 and Bhuj 40.1 degree Celsius.

