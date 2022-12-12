scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

IMD predicts another cyclonic circulation in South Andaman sea, days after Cyclone Mandous wreaks havoc in TN

Under its influence, heavy and fairly widespread rainfall is likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar on December 14 and 15

On December 9, Cyclone Mandous, which emerged from the Bay of Bengal, made its landfall in Mamallapuram, 30 km from Chennai. (PTI)

Days after Cyclone Mandous wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday predicted that a cyclonic circulation was likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea on Tuesday (December 13). Under its influence, heavy and fairly widespread rainfall is likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar on December 14 and 15.

On December 9, Cyclone Mandous, which emerged from the Bay of Bengal, had made its landfall in Mamallapuram, 30 km from Chennai. This resulted in heavy rainfall and squally winds in parts of coastal Tamil Nadu. The cyclone crossed the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota at around 1.30 am on December 10, before weakening into a deep depression.

Cyclone Mandous now lies in north interior Tamil Nadu as a low pressure and continues to bring rains to north Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts; Bangalore and South Andhra Pradesh.

The cyclone wreaked havoc in parts of Chennai, where trees were uprooted and waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas. The city received 115.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 5.30 am, the IMD said.

Places like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet started experiencing strong surface winds of 50 to 60 kmph around 9 pm, said S Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai. Under the influence of the cyclonic storm’s passage into land, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale wind was witnessed in several coastal regions. In the past 121 years (1891-2021), 12 cyclones have crossed the coast between Chennai and Puducherry. Cyclone Mandous is the 13th to make landfall in the region.

To tackle any kind of emergency, as many as 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home guards were deployed in the state for security, relief, and rescue tasks, and a 40-member team of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force, in addition to 12 District Disaster Response Force teams, were on standby, the police said. Nearly 400 personnel of the NDRF and State Disaster Response Force teams were stationed in coastal regions, including near the Cauvery delta area. Barricades were set up in the city to prevent motorists from getting closer to potholes and other areas with water stagnation.

