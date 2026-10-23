Cyclone threat looms over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts

India’s east coast is bracing for a possible cyclone next week, with the system likely to approach the coast between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In a special bulletin, IMD said a low-pressure area had formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and was likely to intensify over the coming days.
“The low-pressure area will intensify into a depression on Saturday. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression by October 25. The system is then likely to develop into a cyclonic storm on October 26 and remain over the west-central Bay of Bengal,” IMD said.
If it develops into a cyclone, it will be the first to form over the Bay of Bengal in 2026 and will be named Arnab, as proposed by Bangladesh.
The system is expected to move west-northwestwards as it approaches the coast. “The cyclonic storm would move towards north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coast during the two days after October 26,” IMD said.
With the system developing alongside an active Northeast Monsoon over southern peninsular India, IMD has forecast continued heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka until October 27. North Karnataka is likely to receive rainfall until October 25.
As the system intensifies, coastal Odisha and the northern parts of the Nicobar Islands are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on October 26 and 27, according to the IMD forecast.
India’s east and west coasts are vulnerable to cyclones that form over the North Indian Ocean, which comprises the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. On average, four cyclones form in the region each year, three of them over the Bay of Bengal.