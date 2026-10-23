Cyclone threat looms over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts

India’s east coast is bracing for a possible cyclone next week, with the system likely to approach the coast between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a special bulletin, IMD said a low-pressure area had formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and was likely to intensify over the coming days.

“The low-pressure area will intensify into a depression on Saturday. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression by October 25. The system is then likely to develop into a cyclonic storm on October 26 and remain over the west-central Bay of Bengal,” IMD said.