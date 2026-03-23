India’s first fully digitised Met observatory launched in Pune; paradigm shift, says IMD chief

In India, all the meteorological data collected since 1901 is currently hosted at the National Data Centre housed at IMD, Pune. (Source: File)

Operated by the IMD, the Central Agro-Meteorological Observatory (CAgMO) in Pune has become the country’s first observatory to go fully digital.

With this, the data coming out of the facility will be geo-tagged and instruments WiFi-enabled. Besides, all surface-based meteorological observations, such as temperature, rainfall, pressure, soil temperature and moisture, and wind speed, will be recorded by digital instruments in an automated manner.

Launching the “smart” observatory on Monday, on the occasion of World Meteorological Day, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “This is a paradigm shift in the manner in which meteorological data, particularly the surface meteorological data, will be recorded. This demonstrates IMD’s strength and capabilities. We hope to digitise all the observatories in a time-bound manner as per our vision of Mission Mausam-2030.”