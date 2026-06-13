El Niño emerges in Pacific Ocean, to intensify during SW monsoon season: IMD

The IMD has officially declared the development of El Niño in the Pacific Ocean, warning it will strengthen during the southwest monsoon. (File Photo)

The El Niño has developed in the Pacific Ocean, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared on Friday.

” El Niño is expected to strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season,” the IMD said in its El Niño Southern Osciallation (ENSO) bulletin.

This announcement came a day after the emergence of El Niño was made public by the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) which had further noted, ” El Niño would peak during the November – January period.”

NOAA has predicted the current El Niño strength to reach its peak and touch the ‘very strong’ category during November – January, 2027. ‘Very strong’ El Niño is categorised when the sea surface temperature along the Nino 3.4 region (the main region for denoti ng ENSO phase) surpasses 2 degrees Celsius.