IMA to launch nationwide relay hunger strike against ‘mixopathy’

This comes after the nationwide protest on the issue on December 8 and 11.

THE Indian Medical Association is set to intensify its agitation against ‘mixopathy’ “to restore the purity of the modern medical profession” and has asked all IMA members and modern medicine doctors across the country to begin a relay hunger strike from February 1 till February 14.

Appealing to the Centre to consider the anguish of the medical fraternity and safety of the general public, the IMA will also launch a massive awareness drive as part of its ‘Save Healthcare India Movement.

The association is giving immediate directives to all members, Dr J A Jayalal, President of IMA (HQ), said while addressing a virtual media conference.

This comes after the nationwide protest on the issue on December 8 and 11.

“IMA is constrained today to intensify the agitation as the steps towards implementing ‘mixopathy’ are not being taken back,” said Dr Jayesh Lele, IMA’s honorary secretary general.

“IMA acknowledges that the Indian population needs different systems of medicine for different conditions of diseases and for promoting wellness. However, we strongly oppose the proposal to make a single doctor practicing all systems together as it will hamper quality and safety as he will lack in-depth knowledge on the particular system of medicine. IMA supports polypathy but not ‘mixopathy’ and kitchadification of healthcare systems,” Dr Lele said.

IMA members will be on relay hunger strike at more than 50 places across the country. All specialty associations across the country will join the strike through the Federation of Medical Associations under the aegis of IMA. The dental association and modern medical allied health organisations will also participate. Local branches will have hunger strike centers. Women doctors will be on hunger strike all across the nation on February 7.

IMA has instructed its Medical Students’ Network (MSN), Junior Doctors’ Network (JDN), IMA Womens’ Wing, IMA Hospital Board, In-service Doctors, Medical Colleges to participate.