IMA seeks PM Modi’s intervention to stop assault on doctors, spread of fake news

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to stop spread of misinformation on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and attack on doctors who have been on the forefront of India’s fight against the pandemic.

Saying that the fraternity has lost over 1,400 doctors to the virus, the IMA said that it was “anguished to see continuous attempts by certain people to propagate disbelief and misinformation in relation to vaccines”.

“Any person(s) who spreads misinformation against the vaccination drive, which is meant to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, must be booked and punished in accordance with law including under the relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” said the association.

Citing the recent assault of a doctor in Assam, the IMA also sought the PM’s urgent intervention “to stop the continuous and ongoing physical and mental assault on doctors”.

The IMA, in its appeal, said that the government should promote universal free vaccination to all above 18 years of age without leaving the vaccines to the extent of 50% with states and private hospitals.

“We believe that only when a strong leader like you leads this programme, the full benefit would reach out to all people,” it said.

The association noted that post Covid-19 complications of lung fibrosis, increased thrombotic events and fungal infections were on the rise and that there was a need to get prepared for the same.

“The drugs needed for the Mucormycosis fungal disease are not available with ease though the government is making all efforts. We appeal to you to set up a separate research cell to study these in detail and to come out with multi-faceted treatment guidelines in all disciplines of medicine,” said the body.