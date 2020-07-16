IMA: 99 doctors have died of Covid across country

Of the doctors who died, 73 were above 50 years while 19 were in the 35-50 age group. Seven were under 35. (File) Of the doctors who died, 73 were above 50 years while 19 were in the 35-50 age group. Seven were under 35. (File)

As many as 99 doctors across the country have fallen to the coronavirus while 1,302 have been infected, the Indian Medical Association said Wednesday as it declared a red alert for medical practitioners.

Among those infected are 586 practising doctors, 566 resident doctors and 150 house surgeons, according to a national Covid registry set up by IMA.

Of the doctors who died, 73 were above 50 years while 19 were in the 35-50 age group. Seven were under 35.

IMA national president Dr Rajan Sharma said doctors need to take charge of the situation and ensure the safety of themselves, their families, and their colleagues and staff. “Senior doctors who are decision makers for the institutions have enhanced responsibility of taking care of their flock. Friendly and scientific batch posting needs to be implemented,” Sharma said.

Asking health workers to raise their guard, the IMA stressed on maintaining safety and following protocol.

“If Covid mortality has to be lessened, it has to start with doctors and hospitals. This requires intense review and updating of all administrative set ups in the hospitals including the infection control protocols…” the IMA said.

