I’m not quitting, says Nitin Patel; terms reports on social media as ‘rumours’

Responding to reports that are being circulated on social media regarding him, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Thursday took to Twitter to term those reports as “rumours” and requested party workers, his well-wishers and the people of Gujarat not to believe in such reports. For the past many days reports have been floating on social media about changes in Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s and “certain exclusion” of Patel from it. The reports also claimed that Patel will walk away from the party after this and will try to topple the government.

After maintaining silence for considerable time over the reports, Patel rejected those reports. In his Gujarati tweet, he said, “For the past many days, certain people are posting false and fabricated posts on social media to damage my reputation and trustworthiness. So, it is my humble request to all my well-wishers, workers and people not to believe in such rumours.”

After the formation of Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat for the second time in December and the constitution of the Cabinet, Patel had openly expressed unhappiness over the allocation of portfolio. After that, he was given back the Finance portfolio following intervention of BJP party leadership.

On Thursday night, messages also started floating that Patel will quit the BJP and voice his open support to Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel during the latter’s Maha Panchayat near Dhrangadhra in Saurashtra on May 26. Following this, Patel took to Twitter to allay the “rumours”.

