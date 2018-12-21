What did I say to be called a traitor: Naseeruddin defends his comment on mob violence

A day after a controversy erupted over Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on mob violence, the veteran actor Friday clarified his intent saying he made those comments as a “worried Indian” and that he has the right to express concerns about the country he loves.

The 68-year-old actor had earlier voiced his concerns over how “the death of a cow has more significant than that of a police officer” and how he doesn’t see “the situation improving anytime soon,” referring to the Bulandshahr violence where a policeman lost his life to mob fury over alleged cow slaughter.

“What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. I have said this earlier as well. What did I say this time that I am being called a traitor? It is very strange,” Shah told reporters at his alma mater, St Anselm’s Senior Secondary School.

Responding to a question about the backlash he is receiving on social media, Shah asked, “I have to bear criticism. If they have the right to criticise, then I also have the same right. I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime?”

He had expressed anxiety over the growing mob violence in a video interview with Karwan-e-Mohabbat India, which the organisation shared on its YouTube channel on Monday. Shah said the “poison has already spread” and it will be now difficult to contain it.

“It will be very difficult to capture this djinn back into the bottle again. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands. In many areas we are witnessing that the death of a cow is more significance than that of a police officer,” he added.

On December 3, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. A total of 18 people have been arrested so far. However, the main accused is absconding.