I’m a ‘krantikari’: Gangster Sampat Nehra to Haryana STF

Bishnoi key gang member Sampat Nehra. (Source: Gurgaon police/Files) Bishnoi key gang member Sampat Nehra. (Source: Gurgaon police/Files)

GANGSTER SAMPAT Nehra told police that he wanted to bring about a “revolution” by weeding out all bad elements and called himself a “krantikari”. Nehra told this to the Hisar unit of the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police during his seven-day police remand. DIG STF Sateesh Balan told Chandigarh Newsline, “His brain has been washed by Lawrence Bishnoi in such a way that he has been saying that he wanted to bring kranti by clearing out all these people and that is what was posted on their Facebook account as well. By calling himself a krantikari, he says he was doing ‘samaj sewa’. He doesn’t have any remorse after taking so many lives.”

Balan said they would be bringing Bishnoi on production warrant now as he was operating from the jail and passing him the directions. Bishnoi is lodged in the Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan.

The STF is investigating the role of his friends abroad because Nehra was allegedly getting additional funds from someone in the United Kingdom. “He was planning to execute some other gangsters in the region, the details of which we will reveal soon,” said another senior official.

The murder of a retired army official at Barona village in Sonepat, who was shot 11 times, murder of Ajay Jaitpuri on the Rajgarh court premises, murder of a gym teacher in Bhiwani, murder of gangster Lovi Deora in Faridkot are among the 15 murders Nehra has confessed to, the police said.

Nehra kept evading the police. He changed his locations from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gangotri, Bengaluru, Haridwar, Pune, Hooghly and Hyderabad, from where he was nabbed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App