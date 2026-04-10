‘He was an honest man, PDP worker’: Iltija Mufti appeals for body of man killed in Ganderbal encounter to be returned to family

Iltija Mufti, a leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: Express Archives)

People’s Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Friday visited the family of Rashid Mughal, the man killed in an Army encounter in Ganderbal earlier this month.

Mufti appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sihha to return Mughal’s body to his family. She said Mughal was a PDP worker and a local, asking, “How has he been branded a foreign militant?”

The L-G has already ordered a magisterial probe after questions were raised about the encounter, which took place on April 3. His family members and local residents have said he was not a militant.

The Home Department, which comes under the L-G, directed the District Magistrate of Ganderbal to complete the inquiry within seven days. The order said, “The issue has been examined and, accordingly, you are requested to get a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry conducted into the matter to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Rashid Ahmad Mughal… The inquiry may be completed within a period of seven days, and the report be submitted to the Home Department.”