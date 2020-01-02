I was detained while trying to visit grave of grandfather: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

Iltija on Thursday claimed that she was detained at her residence in Srinagar. (File) Iltija on Thursday claimed that she was detained at her residence in Srinagar. (File)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija on Thursday claimed that she was detained at her residence in Srinagar while she was going to visit the grave of her grandfather and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir. However, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained, PTI reported.

“I have been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere,” Iltija told PTI. Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, who has been vocal about the plight of Kashmiris since the imposition of lockdown, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather’s grave in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

“I wanted to go to visit my grandfather’s grave. It is my right. Is it a crime for a granddaughter to visit her grandfather’s grave or do they think I am going to organise stone pelting or a protest there,” Iltija said.

Sayeed, the two-time chief minister of J&K, had passed away on January 7, 2016. Accusing the administration and police of being “arrogant”, Iltija alleged, “they do not want peace in the Valley”.

However, ADG (Law and Order) Munir Khan said “the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance” Iltija’s visit. “We also have to keep in mind that she is an SSG protectee who has to take police clearance before visiting anywhere,” PTI quoted Khan as saying.

Sources told the Indian Express that political detainees being held at the MLA Hostel in Srinagar, barring five leaders, are likely to be released by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in batches in January.

Further, there is no move to release the three former Chief Ministers – Farooq Abdullah currently detained at his Gupkar Road residence under the Public Safety Act, Omar Abdullah detained at Hari Niwas and Mehbooba Mufti under detention at a government building in Maulana Azad Road, the sources said.

