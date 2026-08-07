PDP’s Iltija summoned to police station over ‘assault’ on cop during protest

A protest by PDP on the eve of seventh anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

PDP leader Iltija Mufti was summoned to a police station in Srinagar on Friday with regard to an FIR in a case of alleged assault on a police officer earlier this week.

On August 4, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by its president and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, held a protest demonstration at its headquarter to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Mufti’s daughter, Iltija, was attempting to walk on the main street outside the party office with a placard in hand when she was stopped by the police, resulting in a confrontation.

In their FIR, the police have alleged that the PDP workers, led by Mehbooba and Iltija, “turned aggressive and attacked the police party.” They accused the party workers of pushing and manhandling their officers, resulting in injuries to one of them.