Iltija Mufti says under house detention with mother Mehbooba ahead of Martyr’s Day in Kashmir

Iltija's sister, Irtiqa Mufti, who has stayed away from politics, asks why she has also been put under house detention

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 12, 2026 11:23 PM IST
Iltija Mufti says under house detention with mother Mehbooba ahead of Martyr’s Day in KashmirPeople’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti (L), former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti
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People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti has said that she and her mother, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house detention ahead of July 13, observed in Kashmir as Martyrs’ Day.

“As you see, we have been put under house arrest,” Iltija claimed in a video message. “A Sub Inspector Mohammad Rafi is here. We are requesting him to come inside to tell us why we have been put under house arrest, but he is not coming,” she said.

In the video, Iltija also questioned the claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. “The government makes claims of normalcy. This is the normalcy here; you can count the number of locks on our gates,” she said.

July 13 is commemorated as Martyrs’ Day in Kashmir over the killing of 22 Kashmiri Muslims in 1931 outside Srinagar central jail. Protesters had assembled outside the jail to witness the trial of Abdul Qadeer Khan, a cook for a British military officer. Khan had been charged with sedition for delivering a fiery speech in Srinagar, calling on the people to rise up against the Maharaja.

Before J&K’s special status was revoked in 2019, July 13 was officially commemorated as Martyrs’ Day with a state-wide public holiday, even though J&K’s two regions, Kashmir and Jammu, have always viewed the day differently.

Last year, the J&K Police put Valley-based political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, under house detention on the occasion.

A day later, when the Chief Minister tried to visit the cemetery, he was stopped by police and paramilitary forces. Defying the restrictions, Abdullah hopped the fence to reach the cemetery.

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Iltija’s sister, Irtiqa Mufti, who has stayed away from politics, has questioned her house detention.

“Why on God’s good earth have we been placed on house arrest on July 12?” she asked in a post on X. “And I am not a political entity, so it is beyond me why I am not being allowed to leave my house. It is not Martyrs Day today,” she added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while paying tribute to those killed on July 13, said their sacrifices would “forever symbolise humanity’s unwavering quest for dignity, justice and fundamental rights”.

“Their sacrifice marked a turning point that awakened generations to rise against injustice. July 13 will always remind us of the enduring power of unity, compassion and peaceful resistance in the face of oppression,” Abdullah said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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