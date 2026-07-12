Iltija Mufti says under house detention with mother Mehbooba ahead of Martyr’s Day in Kashmir

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti has said that she and her mother, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house detention ahead of July 13, observed in Kashmir as Martyrs’ Day.

“As you see, we have been put under house arrest,” Iltija claimed in a video message. “A Sub Inspector Mohammad Rafi is here. We are requesting him to come inside to tell us why we have been put under house arrest, but he is not coming,” she said.

In the video, Iltija also questioned the claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. “The government makes claims of normalcy. This is the normalcy here; you can count the number of locks on our gates,” she said.