Illegal telephone exchange scam: Madras HC sets aside order discharging Maran brothers

In a setback to former union minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran, the Madras High Court Wednesday set aside an order by a lower court that had discharged them in the illegal BSNL telephone exchange case. Allowing the appeal filed by the CBI, Justice G Jaichandran directed a special CBI court to frame charges and conclude the trial within 12 months from the date of receipt of a copy of the order.

In March earlier this year, a special CBI court discharged all seven accused from the case as there was no prima facie evidence to prove the charges against them. The CBI approached the High Court challenging the order.

The CBI had alleged that DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran misused his office during his tenure between 2004 to 2006 when he was the telecom minister. They claimed Maran installed a private telephone exchange at his residences in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which he used for business transactions involving the Sun Network owned by Kalanithi. The CBI alleges this ‘scam’ caused the exchequer a loss of Rs 1.78 crore.

Apart from the Marans, the agency also charged former BSNL general manager K Brahmnathan, former deputy general manager M P Velusamy and Dayanidhi’s private secretary Gauthaman.

