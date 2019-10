The CBI has carried out searches at 11 locations in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case of alleged illegal sand mining in which the agency is also probing former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The searches came after the agency filed a fresh FIR pertaining to illegal sand mining in Saharanpur against 12 people, including two senior IAS officers serving as secretaries in the UP government, sources said.