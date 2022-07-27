Illegal mining probe: ED seizes vessel

July 27, 2022 11:44:09 pm
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE (ED) seized an inland vessel bearing West Bengal registration number during a search conducted on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into illegal mining in Jharkhand. The agency alleged that the vessel was being operated illegally without permit from Sukargarh Ghat in Sahebganj at the behest of one Rajesh Yadav alis Dahu Yadav in collusion with Hemant Soren’s aide Pankaj Mishra and others for transporting mined stone chips or stone boulders illegally.
According to the ED, the estimated cost of the vessel is Rs 30 crore. An FIR has also been registered in this regard in Sahebganj for cheating among other charges.
“This was preceded by freezing of two illegally operated stone crushers of Maa Amba Stone Works operated by Bishnu Yadav and Pavitra Yadav along with freezing of three trucks found at Mauza Majhikola, Sahebganj carrying illegally quarried stone chips or boulders without having any mining challans during a search conducted on July 25,” the ED said. An FIR was registered in this case too for theft among others.
The agency said that the “quantification of the excess illegal mining” done at the above sites has been estimated to be around 37.5 million cubic feet, which has remained undeclared and concealed. The processed value of the mined stone chips or boulders is estimated to be around Rs 45 crore, the ED said.
Earlier, the ED had arrested Soren’s aide Pankaj Mishra. Prior to his arrest, the ED seized cash amounting to 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts and Rs 5.34 crore “unaccounted cash”, which the agency alleged was gained through illegally operating stone crushers in Sahebganj district.
