Illegal mining case: Himachal HC summons Mandi mining officer

Posting the matter for Friday, the court has asked the mining officer to furnish particulars of Sone Khad, Baakar Khad, Naald Khad, Balyana Khad, Allain Khad and Chaswaal Khad areas.

THE HIGH COURT of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday directed the mining officer of Mandi district to file an affidavit and remain present in court during the next date of hearing for a case of alleged illegal mining.

It said that a division bench passed these orders on a petition highlighting the issue of rampant illegal mining in various rivulets/khads of Mandi and its harmful impact on the environment, roads, water schemes etc.

“The petitioners have alleged that the mining mafias are robbing the state of minerals worth crores in broad daylight and the state government is silent on such illegal activities,” said a press release.

It added that the petitioners have sought complete eradication of such activities through fencing, installation of cameras, plugging entry and exit points of river beds, and strict action against drivers caught mining and quarrying illegally in the rivulets mentioned in the petition.

Posting the matter for Friday, the court has asked the mining officer to furnish particulars of Sone Khad, Baakar Khad, Naald Khad, Balyana Khad, Allain Khad and Chaswaal Khad areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd