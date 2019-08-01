Illegal construction in Haridwar Forest Division to be removed in 3 months, Panel tells NGT

Illegal construction in Haridwar Forest Division will be removed within three months, a committee has told the National Green Tribunal on a plea alleging rampant violation of forest laws.

The oversight committee, headed by former judge Justice U C Dhyani, told the NGT that there was some delay in the proceedings relating to the eviction of encroachers because of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections.

“No new encroachment has now taken place and some encroachments have been removed. In some cases, orders of eviction have been passed or other proceedings were pending. The remaining eviction proceedings are to be completed within three months,” the panel told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

NGT has now sought a final report by the oversight committee on the status of action taken, and its recommendations in the matter, by November 30.