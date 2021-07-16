‘Illegal colonies can’t come up without patronage of GMADA officials, needs high-level inquiry’

He further said that there are still more illegal colonies in the area and it will be seen whether the GMADA will take any action against them.

After the registration of an FIR against 48 persons for allegedly carving out illegal colonies, the man who had lodged the complaint against illegal businesses alleged that action has been taken against the ‘small fries’ only and not the people who are responsible for the scam.

Satnam Singh Daun, who raised the issue of illegal colonies coming up in the peripheral area of Mohali, said that the action taken is merely an eye wash as the colonies could not have come up without the patronage of the officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

“It is not possible that the colonies had come up without the knowledge of the senior officers. Those booked are just small fries, if the GMADA is serious about tackling this problem, a high level inquiry must be conducted. The people who built houses in these colonies even got power connections,” Daun added.

