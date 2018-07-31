Illegal Bangladeshi settlers should be shot if they don’t return: BJP MLA

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh. (Photo: Facebook/@RajaSinghOfficial) Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh. (Photo: Facebook/@RajaSinghOfficial)

Illegal immigrants should be shot if they don’t return to their countries, BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh Lodh said Monday.

“If these people, illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya, don’t go back with ‘sharafat’ (like gentlemen) then there is a need to make them understand in their own language. They should be shot. Only then India will be safe,” the legislator from Goshamahal in Hyderabad said in a video message on Twitter.

In another message posted on the site, Lodh said all Muslims staying illegally in India should be sent back to their countries for India’s safety and, if they do not go away, they should be thrown out at gunpoint.

It is the responsibility of the government to send them back to Bangladesh, he said.

His comments come in the backdrop of 40 lakh people in Assam being excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Lodh said such illegal settlers were “shot and driven out” from some other countries.

Lodh, who is known for his incendiary statements, claimed a large number of Bangladeshis infiltrated Assam during the 1971 liberation war as part of a “conspiracy to destroy India”.

He had earlier dubbed those hosting iftar parites as “vote ke bhikari” (beggars for vote).

In an apparent referrence to the Holy Quran, he had said the “green book” was responsible for the spread of terrorism.

He had once said it was because of the “secularist Hindus” that the Mughals and British ruled India for centuries.

Lodh has been booked by the Hyderabad police several times for his alleged provocative speeches and statements.

With PTI inputs

