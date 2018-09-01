Illegal arms seized from RJD MLA’s house, one held

A joint team of Gaya Police and a Special Task Force Thursday seized illegal arms from the residence of Kunti Devi, an RJD MLA from Atri in Gaya district. The police also arrested Jacky Kumar, a relative of the MLA.

According to the police, sale and purchase of illegal arms was allegedly being carried out from the legislator’s Gaya residence. The police also searched her home in Atri Friday.

Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said the STF had conducted the search after they got information of illegal arms being stored at the MLA’s Gaya home. The team seized two countrymade carbine, a nine mm pistol and six live cartridges.

Jacky, a resident of Paraiya in Gaya, told the police that Pankaj Yadav, the brother-in-law of the MLA’s son Ranjit Yadav, and a local resident Dablu Yadav were involved in the illegal trade. Pankaj and Dablu are absconding. Police are yet to question the MLA yet.

The police are yet to question the RJD MLA yet in the case.

“She can be questioned later,” a police officer said.

Kunti Devi is the wife of Rajendra Yadav, who serving a jail term after he was convicted in a kidnapping and murder case.

Reacting to the searches, JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “The RJD leaders and their relatives are known for causing anarchy.”

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra retorted , “How about live cartridges found from residence of JD (U) leader and former minister Manju Verma?”

